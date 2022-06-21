Ghana: 4 More Police Personnel Interdicted ... Over Kumasi Islamic Shs Disturbances

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has interdicted four more police officers for their roles in disturbances at Kumasi Islamic Senior High School (SHS) on Monday, June 13.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) was, however, tight-lipped on the identities of the interdicted offices; a Chief Inspector, Inspector and two Corporals, who are part of the police team that allegedly video-recorded the clash between the police and students of the SHS.

The IGP said any personnel found culpable of any offence would be dealt with according to the law, adding that the Police Administration would ensure that professionalism was upheld by the GPS.

DR Dampare said "Whatever happened in terms of the policing aspect of it, we are going to look into it and take all actions that need to be taken to ensure that at the end of the day, the right thing is done. We will ensure professionalism is deepened in a way that will not put the life of anybody at risk because as police.'

He gave the assurance that the police "are here to protect lives and properties and if we can't do that, then we might have failed in our mandate, and it is something that we don't want to do."

Already, the GPS has admitted that a better approach to tackling the riot at the Islamic SHS could have been employed.

Consequently, the acting Ashanti Regional Police Commander,Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP)Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, and two other senior officers have already been interdicted to pave the way for smooth investigation into the clash.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and The Interior tasked by the Speaker to probe the matter is expected to present its report today, June 21.

On June 13, at least 20 students of the Kumasi Islamic SHS were rushed to the hospital, following an alleged clash with the police deployed to maintain law and order.

They were taken to hospitals at Suntreso and Manhyia among others, following the firing of tear gas by the police.

The victims were said to be part of angry students, who blocked the Abrepo Junction-Barekese road to demonstrate against pedestrian knockdowns, involving students and teachers of the SHS and called for the construction of speed ramps.

The police, according to eye witnesses, reportedly fired warning shots to disperse the students and allow free movement of vehicles on the Abrepo-Ampabame stretch in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti Region.