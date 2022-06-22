Nigeria: Mining to Boost Nigeria's GDP By 23 Percent in 2025 - Report

A report by Pan Africa creative agency, Arden & Newton Limited has stated that the inclusion of Women With Disabilities (WWDs), in mining communities can help boost Nigeria's growing GDP, which is projected to increase by 23 per cent in 2025.

The agency, through its social responsibility arm, The Good Partner with the funding support of one of the world's largest donor organisations, Ford Foundation embarked on 18 months two-part study and report on the resilience of women with disabilities in resource-producing communities.

The report, "Discrimination Against Women With Disabilities in Resouce-Producing Communities in Nigeria," surveyed Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Ebonyi, Kogi, Niger, Osun, and Zamfara.

The report gathered that a larger percentage of the respondents who are unemployed identified, "lack of opportunities, disability, lack of support from government/oil companies, corruption, unfair employment practices, lack of education, societal neglect, inconclusive skill acquisition programmes, remoteness of the location and lack of finance."

On legislative reforms, the report said, "The government should pass legislation outlawing discrimination against disabled women in any manner. It should then follow up with education on equitable chances in education, employment, and involvement in resource extraction and exploitation."

Speaking on the impact of this research, the Chief Executive Officer, Arden & Newton, Perez Tigidam said: "We are confident that the key issues highlighted in the reports and the solutions proffered can help policymakers make informed decisions and shape policies that will protect the rights of women living with disabilities and foster societal inclusion. This is in line with the national and global efforts to ensure Sustainable development."

In a related development, the second part of the published report, "A Critical Discourse and Narrative Analysis of Female Disability Representation in Nollywood and Other Cinemas," critically examines the misrepresentation of women with disabilities in the movie industry.