Nigeria: NFF Believes Hard Work, Team Spirit Will Take Super Falcons to New Heights

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has stated that he has no doubt that with hard work, diligence, focus, team spirit and oneness of purpose, the Super Falcons will successfully retain their African title at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco 2nd -23rdJulythis year.

Pinnick spoke on Monday in Abuja after a meeting he held with the nine-time African champions, in which he asserverated the need for unity and indivisible team spirit in the squad as Head Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants prepare the ladies for the task of winning a World Cup ticket and retaining their continental crown.

"Nothing can undermine a team that is fully focused, united in aspiration, and working and walking on the same wavelength. I want you to go to Morocco as one indivisible force, allow your passion to be fueled by patriotism and be good ambassadors of our great nation.

"You all have a responsibility to be good role models and great motivators to our younger players (in the youth teams). Beyond all, you must be bacons of discipline and dedication, and exhibit exemplary conduct on and off the pitch. We won the trophy at the last tournament in Ghana and I believe we have the team to retain it. The NFF will continue to support and encourage the team with the best of preparations, conducive environment and a comfortable stay at the championship in Morocco."

Meanwhile, the camp of the nine-time African champions swelled to 28 on Monday, following the arrivals of defender Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielder Halimatu Ayinde and forward Francisca Ordega.

Midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and forwards Vivian Ikechukwu and Ifeoma Onumonu were being expected yesterday evening, while forward Anam Imo is expected to hit town today.