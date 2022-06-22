Nigeria: NFF Believes Hard Work, Team Spirit Will Take Super Falcons to New Heights

22 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has stated that he has no doubt that with hard work, diligence, focus, team spirit and oneness of purpose, the Super Falcons will successfully retain their African title at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco 2nd -23rdJulythis year.

Pinnick spoke on Monday in Abuja after a meeting he held with the nine-time African champions, in which he asserverated the need for unity and indivisible team spirit in the squad as Head Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants prepare the ladies for the task of winning a World Cup ticket and retaining their continental crown.

"Nothing can undermine a team that is fully focused, united in aspiration, and working and walking on the same wavelength. I want you to go to Morocco as one indivisible force, allow your passion to be fueled by patriotism and be good ambassadors of our great nation.

"You all have a responsibility to be good role models and great motivators to our younger players (in the youth teams). Beyond all, you must be bacons of discipline and dedication, and exhibit exemplary conduct on and off the pitch. We won the trophy at the last tournament in Ghana and I believe we have the team to retain it. The NFF will continue to support and encourage the team with the best of preparations, conducive environment and a comfortable stay at the championship in Morocco."

Meanwhile, the camp of the nine-time African champions swelled to 28 on Monday, following the arrivals of defender Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielder Halimatu Ayinde and forward Francisca Ordega.

Midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and forwards Vivian Ikechukwu and Ifeoma Onumonu were being expected yesterday evening, while forward Anam Imo is expected to hit town today.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X