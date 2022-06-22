Gambia: BAC Signs Road Construction Contract With Gigo Construction

As part of their mandate to provide services for the people of West Coast Region

(WCR), the Management of Brikama Area Council (BAC) signed over a 9-million dalasi contract with Gigo Construction Limited to construct Jambarr Sanneh road in Brikama.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the BAC premises on the 15 of June, 2022, was graced by BAC Management, Gigo Construction officials, as well as the media, NEA and other local stakeholders including ward councillors and members from Jambarr Sanneh community.

The contractor is expected to finish the construction of the said road within four months. The road has a length of 400 metres and situated near the main road of Brikama Market at the Gambia National Transport Company (GNTC) bus stop heading towards Gunjur.

The Jambarr Sanneh road in Nyambai Ward has been in poor conditions for more than decades and the residents always face difficulties during rainy seasons as water floods into their various compounds, thereby affecting commuters and vehicles plying the road, officials said.

Speaking at the ceremony was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BAC, Modou Jonga, who stated that the project is single handedly funded by BAC in order to ease access for pedestrians and decongest the traffic for drivers and commuters.

He commended the National Road Authority for supporting them with the technical assistance in their endeavour to improve the road conditions within

Brikama as the administrative headquarters of the Region.

"This road, upon completion, will decongest the traffic within Brikama as the commercial hub of the Region and beyond, but it will also improve the

socio-economic status within WCR," Jonga disclosed.

He emphasised that the construction of the aforementioned road will help to mitigate the risk of flood, adding that flood is common in the said community.

In administering the signing of the contract, Abubacarr Drammeh, the Quantity Survey/Contract Administrator of the National Environment

Agency (NEA), said that road infrastructure is a key component to development, stressing that their main objective at NEA is to make sure that there is good infrastructural roads in the Gambia.

"NEA have been collaborating with BAC to make sure that the road infrastructure within WCR is improved to meet people's demands," Mr. Drammeh noted.

He promised that NEA will continue working with BAC for the development of WCR and its people.

The Chairman of BAC, Sherifo Sonko, acknowledged Gigo Construction for assuming the contract out of eight contractors, who participated in the bidding.

However, Sonko tasked the Construction Company to deliver efficiently and finish the contract on time in order to fulfill the needs of Jambarr Sanneh in term of easy flow of water and decongesting the traffic.

Amadou Gigo, the CEO of Gigo Construction, applauded BAC for choosing his company to do the construction, pledging to construct a first-class road for the people of Brikama.

The Councilor for Nyambai Ward, Ansu BO. Nyass commended BAC for considering his ward as the beneficiary ward in WCR.

He revealed that the dirty water that comes from the fish market flows to the said road which makes life unbearable for the residence of Jambarr Sanneh.