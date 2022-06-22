Ghana: Daniel Agyekum Adjudged Social Media Photographer of the Year At Somea 2022

Ghana's creative lensman, Daniel Agyekum, Chief Executive Officer of AAD Image, a multi-purposeful media industry has grabbed another award as the Social Media Photographer of the Year at Social Media Entertainment Awards 2022 in Accra last weekend.

This award comes in a row after the CEO swept awards and emerged the overall winner at the Ghana Merits Awards held recently.

Daniel Agyekum grabbed the award after beating other social media Photographers who contested for the award, while the AAD Image Boss at the end distinguished himself as the highest votes to win the award.

The CEO of AAD Image won the award due to his frantic efforts always included in his approach to put a glowing and soothing touch in customers work.

He is notable for generating and showcasing authentic and artistic works with his quality lenses.

Adjudged the Social Media Photographer of the Year, Daniel Agyekum commended his cherished clients and photo enthusiasts for believing in his unwavering photo production all the time.

In a remark, Daniel Agyekum Amapdu reiterated his commitments to always ensure client's satisfaction with peculiar service offers and also used the platform to express profound gratitude to all who voted for him to emerge as the winner of the Social Media Photographer of the Year.