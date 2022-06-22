Ghana: GHS Fully Vaccinates 294,134 in Bono East Region ... Out of 835,086 Target

Kintampo — The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Bono East Region has fully vaccinated a total of 294,134 persons on COVID -19 against the 835,086 population target, Dr Fred Adomako - Boateng, the Regional Director, GHS has disclosed.

Dr Adomako - Boateng said the percentage of persons fully vaccinated stood at 35.2 per cent with 408,102 total target vaccinated with a dose.

The Regional Director noted that the Bono East had received a total of 810, 539 COVID - 19 vaccines for the general population of 1,159,842.

Dr Adomako - Boateng indicated that the region, as of June 19 this year, had recorded 315 total number of cases, with 49 active cases and six new cases.

"We have registered 67 beds for COVID -19 cases with 13 critical cases, 10 severe cases and 44 mild cases. The region has 47 home management cases," he stated.

The Regional Director added that the region had two treatment centres for COVID -19, recording a total of eight active cases involving health workers in the area.

Dr Adomako - Boateng said the Bono East Region had vaccinated 27 active cases, 15 active cases unvaccinated and seven active cases partially vaccinated.

"The GHS in the region has registered a total of 75 cumulative COVID -19 related deaths. 67 in 2021 and eight in 2022," he added.

The Regional Director implored residents of the Bono East to resume the adherence of all the safety protocols of wearing of face masks, the use of alcohol-based sanitisers and washing of hands.

Dr Adomako - Boateng stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over until the country recorded a zero figure, saying that "let us all do our part to eradicate the disease totally."