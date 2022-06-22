Liberia: House Reviews Act to Create PYJ Polytechnic University College

22 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The Plenary of the House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Education, Ways, Means & Finance and Development Planning and Judiciary to receive a proposed Bill Seeking to create the PYJ Polytechnic University College and to grant it a Charter.

The House of Representatives took the decision following communication from three of the Representatives from Nimba County.

The Nimba Representatives are Johnson Gwaikolo of District#9, Sponsor; Rep. Gunpue Kargon of District #4, Co-sponsor; and Rep. Dorwohn Gleekia of District# 6, Co-sponsor.

The three lawmakers had asked the House of Representatives to pass the bill into law.

Through their communication, they emphasized that the institution has met the requirements of the National Commission on Higher Education in Liberia for which it was granted an operational permit.

The PYJ University is currently providing programs in various disciplines.

The bill to incorporate the University and grant it a Charter will provide the opportunity for the institution to establish colleges that can take on expanded roles to diversify, increase, and improve the academic program options available to suit the students' career paths.

The campus of the University College is in Ganta, Nimba County. The academic buildings are equipped with twenty-first-century facilities to improve the learning environment

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X