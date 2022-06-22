Liberia: House Reviews Act to Create PYJ Polytechnic University College

The Plenary of the House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Education, Ways, Means & Finance and Development Planning and Judiciary to receive a proposed Bill Seeking to create the PYJ Polytechnic University College and to grant it a Charter.

The House of Representatives took the decision following communication from three of the Representatives from Nimba County.

The Nimba Representatives are Johnson Gwaikolo of District#9, Sponsor; Rep. Gunpue Kargon of District #4, Co-sponsor; and Rep. Dorwohn Gleekia of District# 6, Co-sponsor.

The three lawmakers had asked the House of Representatives to pass the bill into law.

Through their communication, they emphasized that the institution has met the requirements of the National Commission on Higher Education in Liberia for which it was granted an operational permit.

The PYJ University is currently providing programs in various disciplines.

The bill to incorporate the University and grant it a Charter will provide the opportunity for the institution to establish colleges that can take on expanded roles to diversify, increase, and improve the academic program options available to suit the students' career paths.

The campus of the University College is in Ganta, Nimba County. The academic buildings are equipped with twenty-first-century facilities to improve the learning environment