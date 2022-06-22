Liberia: Moye Lashes At Dillon, Others

"You don't know your legislative function"

Bong County Senator Prince Moye has lashed out at Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon and other colleagues saying they lack comprehension of legislative proceedings.

Moye believes that Legislative functions do not require legislators venting their anger thru the media.

Speaking in a brief telephone conversation on the OK Morning Rush Tuesday, 21 June 2022, Moye accused Dillon and other Senators of allegedly claiming that some of their colleagues had colluded with the government to shield Minister Tweah.

He said Tweah's appearance was being anticipated to give the full list of all domestic government debts and documents, but he did not appear.

But Senator Moyee claimed that all those who have taken to social platforms and other media to vent their anger and discuss the Senate because of Minister Tweah did not understand their legislative function.

He also claimed that those Senators lack comprehension of the legislative proceeding.

Senator Dillon in an interview with legislative reporters on Monday, 20 June 2022 accused some of his colleagues of colluding with the people (government).

Dillon alleged that the government was dodging the Senate from obtaining the full listing of domestic debts of the government since Minister Tweah did not appear.

Accordingly, Senator Dillon expressed anger over the failure of Minister Tweah to appear before the Senate on Monday, 20 June 2022.

Senator Dillon said he wants to know the full list of Liberians who are on the domestic debt list and those who are being awarded contracts for which they are being paid by the government with taxes payer's money.

He accused some of his colleagues of colluding with the people who are dodging the Senate from obtaining the full listing of domestic debts of the government.

"Minister Tweah needs to be transparent on the domestic debt issues. You have paid off the previous budget? Was [there a] list that you paid off or want to pay off? Where are the individuals that you paid off in the 2021 budget? Who are they?" Dillon asked.

He said he also wants to know who are they for which the government has embarked on an over US$80 million budget.

However, Moye said it's not legislative proceeding for somebody to think that because they have written formally the Minister, or the Ministry of Finance and the person did not come means and so they should be jumping here and there.

"And I do not want to go that route by making for nothing noise in the place," Moye continues.

However, he explained that the procedure laid down in the Senate's rules is that when you write an entity and that entity did not honor your request, you will have to make your report to plenary.

he said plenary makes decision because it is the highest decision - making body of the.

He said Dillon and other Senators should understand and get it clear that they do not know their legislative function and they should not get him involved because he is not the plenary to take a decision.