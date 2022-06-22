Ghana: Nsoatreman Qualify for Premier League ... After Extra Time Win Over Tamale City in Play-Off

Brong-Ahafo based Nsoatreman Football Club produced a spirited performance to defeat Tamale City 2-1 in a Division One League (DOL) Zone 1 play-off played yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Crowned winners in Zone 1, Nsoatreman scored twice through Samuel Ofori and Charles Asante whilst Bismark Asante scored the only goal for Tamale City.

It was a much, tensed balanced game but Tamale City kept their composure and dominated the early stages of the encounter.

After ten minutes, Godknows Dzakpasu went close twice to scoring twice on the 10th and 23rd minutes but failed to find the back of the net.

When Nsoatreman settled into their groove, they were a delight to watch as they made incursions into their opponents' area, making their first serious incursion but Charles Asante's shot from close range missed the target.

Before the final minute in the first half, Tamale City's goalie Richmond Pongo tipped off a strike from Kojo Adonten to deny Nsoatreman a goal to keep his side in the game.

Back from recess, Collins Boateng had the chance to put his side ahead but he blasted a rebound at the edge of the penalty box in the 54th minute.

Keen on breaking the deadlock, Nsoatreman brought on Stephen Duyo for Obed Duah which paid off some few minutes on.

An in-swinger from a free kick from Alhassan Ali into the goal area was poorly dealt with by the Tamale City goalie as the ball fell to the unmarked Samuel Ofori who shot into the post to give Nsoatreman the lead in the 56th minute.

With their backs against the wall, Tamale City responded quickly, pushing more men into their opponents' area in a search for an immediate equalizer.

That came when through the spot as referee Daniel Laryea pointed to the spot to award a penalty over alate high-foot challenge on Tamale City's Patrick Amartey by a defender of Nsoatreman.

Bismark Asante elected himself for the task and boldly converted to put Tamale City on level terms in the 64th minute.

With a minute to play for in the additional two minutes, Yaw Owusu Ansah pulled a splendid save to deny Bismark Asante a second goal to end it 1-1 in regulation time.

Nsoatreman took the lead again in the 98th minute with a Charles Asante low drive thunderbolt.

Tamale City nearly drew level but Charles Baka's header missed by inches before Nsoatreman's Samuel Ofori also failed to connect from Kojo Adonteng's teasing cross.