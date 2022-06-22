Ghana/South Africa: Banyana Coach Ellis Names Final AWCON Squad

22 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced the final 23-woman squad to represent South Africa at the Africa Women's Cup of nations in Morocco from July 2-23.

The coach also announced three players who will be on the standby list.

Speaking at the press conference on Monday, the coach was full of praise for the coaches for the work they have done in keeping the players fit. She further praised the players for the effort they displayed during the local preparation/selection camp.

The Banyana Banyana coach said selecting the final squad for the tournament was a difficult task for the technical team.

Nozipho Mbatha, Sasol Senior Manager: Group Brand and Sponsorship Manager, expressed her excitement about Banyana Banyana representing the country in the AWCON.

"I congratulate each player called up for this significant national duty. We have seen how these ladies have worked hard during their campaign to qualify for this important tournament, and each selected player deserves to be part of the squad.

Banyana Banyana Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni

Defenders: Baraboo Dhlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Janine Van Wyk, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede, Noko Matlou

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Nomvula Kgoale, Linda Motlhalo, Thalea Smidt, Kholosa Biyana, Amogelang Motau, Robyn Moodaly, Sibulele Holweni

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Nthabiseng Majiya, Thembi Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia.

Standby players: Kebotseng Moletsane, Tiisetso Makhubela, Thubelihle Shamase. -Supersport

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X