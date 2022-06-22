Ghana: 21 Persons Acquire Skills in Caregiving

Twenty-One people who underwent three-month training in caregiving at the Golden Care Agency, a caregiving and advocacy agency in Accra, have graduated.

The training which started in March this year focused on Geriatrics, also described as elder care, childcare management, special needs care and miscellaneous caregiving.

They would be contracted by the Agency to provide their services to private homes, group homes, medical facilities, autism, and down syndrome institutions and daycare centres.

At the graduation ceremony which brought together stakeholders in the industry, they were awarded National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) accredited certificates.

A statement issued by the Agency said the trainees by their training were schooled to feel responsible for advocating and offering quality caregiving to the vulnerable in society.

"The Ghanaian society, culturally, provide social support for people living assisted lives through the nucleus family system.

However, due to the dynamics and overwhelming nature of caregiving, there is the tendency of the caregiver being gravely affected, emotionally and mentally, in the process of caring for the vulnerable, if he or she is not a trained professional", it said.

It said caregiving was important because per the 2021 Population and Housing Census, there were 2,098,138 people, forming about eight per cent of Ghana's population, live with varying degrees of difficulty in performing activities.

"This means that almost an equal amount of people, who form support for the vulnerable ones are affected economically and socially without the intervention of the caregiving industry", it said.

According to the statement, the caregiving enterprise was still an avant-garde concept with great potential to help curb the country's massive unemployment, and also create quality lives for people needing professional care.

It said the Golden Care Agency had identified the gap and would continue to produce professionals to serve in this groundbreaking genre of service.

"The agency has a long-term goal of establishing group homes across the country where the aged and people living with autism will be institutionalized and offered proper care", it said.