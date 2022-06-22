Morocco-Côte d'Ivoire - 60 Years of South-South Cooperation, Integration for Sustainable Development

Abidjan — Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire have been cooperating for 60 years in a spirit of an economic and political partnership based on mutual respect and shared consideration, said Morocco's Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Abdelmalek Kettani.

The solid economic and political cooperation between the two countries is based on respect, trust and sustainability over time, the diplomat said at a conference held Thursday in Abidjan, as part of the African Forum of Sustainable Cities.

The two countries share a common vision focused on development and people's welfare, said the diplomat, who highlighted the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries.

The relations between the two countries were established in August 1962 and they are marked by mutual respect and constant assistance through the decades, Kettani added, stressing the importance for developing countries to share their knowledge, skills, expertise and resources to achieve development goals through a joint effort.

According to the diplomat, Côte d'Ivoire has always supported Morocco in international and continental forums for the recovery of its territorial integrity.

Côte d'Ivoire was one of the first brotherly and friendly countries to open a consulate in Laayoune, in February 2020, he recalled.

The conference, held under the theme "Côte d'Ivoire Morocco: A Brotherly Alliance," was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Sanitation and from the Economic, Social, Environmental and Cultural Council, in addition to representatives of the NGO AMISTAD (Actions for the Mobilization of Initiatives and Strategies for Development Assistance).