Ghana: Osu Traditional Area Youth Worried Over Attempt to Launch New Royal Seal

Youths of the Osu Traditional Area has expressed concern about recent attempts by some unknown persons to launch a new royal seal for the area.

The seal, according to the statement, was illegal and unknown to the Kingmakers of Osu explaining that "our checks with the official Kingmakers of Osu and representatives of the Osu Stool indicate that this seal is unauthorised and is being promoted by people who have no authority or mandate whatsoever to act in such a manner."

A statement signed by Reginald LarteyOpintan said that complaints had been made to the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service surrounding the unauthorised actions by these unknown persons.

The statement also urged the Ghana Police Service to take interest in the recent development as it could bring about conflicts amongst the youth in the community.

"We wish to urge the Police to act in a manner thatwill avert any potential tension and confusion in Osu as these issues are very sensitive and can degenerate into potentially disruptive protests, confusion and social disharmony in Osu," it read.

Mr Opintan appealed to the Adabraka branch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ascension Presbyterian Church, to not host the launch of the alleged new seal as it was alien to the Osu Traditional Council.

"The launch is to beheld in Adabraka which is not Osu land and not under the jurisdiction of Osu. If this truly is a seal for the Osu Stool, why should they go to Adabraka to launch it," he queried.

The statement appealed to the youth of Osu to remain calm amidst all provocations, whilst the Kingmakers of the Osu Traditional Area resort to use all the appropriate channels available to address the issue.

"We, the youth of Osu, are resolute in commitment to preserve the sanctity and the respect of our chieftaincy institution, and will relentlessly work to halt any attempt to corrupt and belittle our chieftaincy institution," it added.

The statement also hinted that existing chieftaincy disputes within the area were before the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.