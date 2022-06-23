Nigeria: Ethnic Youth Leaders Commend Emefiele Over Buhari's Confidence Vote On Him

23 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A group of ethnic youth leaders in the country on Wednesday commended the Central Bank Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, over the vote of confidence passed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had in an interview with Bloomberg defended the policies being implemented by Emefiele-led CBN, saying rather than follow textbook solutions developed in the more advanced climes, which may not be suitable for Nigeria, the apex bank's head has rightly resorted to "unorthodox" measures in trying to resolve the country's economic challenges.

The group, under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council,NEYLC, described Buhari's testimony about Emefiele's competence as heartwarming.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement,ACYM, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition's secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The statement read, "We note with delight the way President Buhari spoke glowingly about Dr Emefiele in his recent interview.

"The President's position has further vindicated us on our stand that Emefiele has been performing creditably well as the governor of the apex bank.

"We have never exercised any doubt that those who always criticise Emefiele and have been campaigning for his sack are, as a matter of fact, against the Buhari administration and the nation's economy.

"We commend Emefiele and his team members and urge them not to relent in their efforts aimed at repositioning the nation's economy.

"We also urge their detractors to desist and join hands with them to make the nation great again."

