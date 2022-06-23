Liberia: WONGOSOL Wants Amended Drug Law Passed

The Women Non-Governmental Organizations Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) urges the Liberian Legislature to pass the amended drug law to curtail drug abuse in the country.

Executive Director Madam Esther Davis Yango, says drug abuse is alarming among Liberian children, stressing that if the amended drug law is passed, it would prevent substance abuse.

Madam Yango made the call on Monday, June 20, 2022, when the organization held a day-long refresher training to enhance awareness about the Freedom of Information Law, including internal review and appeal process aimed at enlightening Liberian women.

She notes that drug abuse is affecting every household across Liberia and that the amended law will ensure that offenders are punished.

She laments that Liberian women have been victims of drug abuse indirectly, as most of their children have become direct victims.

Madam Yango calls on women in Liberia to come together to ensure that more women are elected in the pending general and presidential elections in 2023.

She acknowledges that the number of women in the current Legislature is not enough to champion issues affecting women and children around the nation.

According to her, legislative matter requires numbers and when more women are elected, it will go a long way in transforming situations that are affecting women.

Madam Yango says information is powerful and creating awareness on the Freedom of Information Law will empower Liberian women despite their status in society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The training, which was sponsored by the Carter Center, brought together participants from Johnsonville, Bernard Farm, Rock Hill, New Georgia Estate, Kpo-River, Logan Town, S.D. Cooper Road and Gobachop Market communities, respectively.

In 2014, the Carter Center in collaboration with WONGOSOL, MICATand the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection conducted a study in five counties, including Bomi, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Lofa and Montserrado on the FOI law.

The study identified numerous challenges such as illiteracy, fear, lack of funds, culture, religious and traditional practices, unawareness of the existence of the FOI law and procedures women encounter in exercising their rights to access information.

It was determined that if these challenges are addressed, women would be able to access information that would help improve their understanding of government functions and issues that affect their livelihoods.