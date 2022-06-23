Senegal Star Sadio Mane Joins Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane of Senegal shoots at goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON Finals Last 16 match between Senegal and Cape Verde in Bafoussam on January 25, 2022.

Senegal striker Sadio Mané signed a three-year contract on Wednesday to join German top-flight club Bayern Munich.

The German Bundesliga club announced the signing of the African champion on its official website on Wednesday after he passed a medical to move from Liverpool.

The 30-year-old who won the African title with Teranga Lions earlier this year joins the fifth European club in his career after starting with his local club Generation Foot of Senegal.

After his signing, the Teranga Lions striker declared his joy at joining the Munich side.

"I'm really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich, we talked a lot and I felt great interest from this great club from the start, so for me there was no doubt ", he said.

"It's the right time for that, I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my stay in Salzburg, I watched a lot of Bayern games - I really like this club," added who scored the penalty for Senegal's first AFCON title.

After Generation Foot, the 30-year-old striker voted best footballer of 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, wore the colors of French club Metz, a partner club of the Senegalese football academy.

He played in Austria for Salzburg before moving to England for six seasons where he played for Southampton and Liverpool.

Scorer of the four goals in the two games for his country against Benin (3-1) and Rwanda (1-0), Mané became the top scorer in the history of Senegalese football with 32 goals.

He overtook the former record holder, Henri Camara who played five final stages of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2008.

Following his grooming by Génération Foot and FC Metz, Mane played for RB Salzburg (Austria), Southampton and then Liverpool with whom he won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Last season, Mané won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, as well as being a UEFA Champions League and Premier League runner-up.

The Senegal striker who scored the deciding 2022 World Cup qualifying penalty, played a total of 269 games for Liverpool, scoring 120 goals.