Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, along with development partners, will hold two major events this week to create awareness for the upcoming June 30, 2022, national fund drive intended to raise US$13.8 million for the rehabilitation and empowerment of the growing number of at-risk youth in the country, who are otherwise referred to as Zogos.

The Government has set up an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, headed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, that will work with international partners in order to tackle the socioeconomic challenge and potential national security risk posed by vulnerable young people in this category.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Steering Committee will update the public, along with some At-Risk-Youth at MICAT's regular Press Briefing, which will be held at the Pelham Building on Center Street. They are expected to highlight the stages of the rehabilitation programs of government and its partners.

As part of activities marking the fundraiser, the Steering Committee, as well as local and international partners - under the umbrella of the One UN System - will on Saturday, 25, 2022 engage in series of sporting activities at the Invincible Park. The Kickball and Basketball games will be played at 8am, while the soccer match will be at 5pm.

President George Manneh Weah, will lead a team representing the Government of Liberia against the One UN System's team, which will be led by Amb. Niels Scott, the UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia.

The sporting activities will also feature At-Risk-Youth, who will play an exhibition match to showcase their skills and the potential benefits to be accrued from "reclaiming" all vulnerable young people for a better Liberia. The game of the At-Risk-Youth is expected to be played at 2pm.

D. ZeogarRank ( + / - ) Wilson, Chairman of the Steering Committee and Minister of Youth and Sports, is calling on the Business Community, Civil Society, friends of Liberia, and Liberians both home and abroad to join the Government and its development partners to help raise the targeted amount to kick start the implementation of the rehabilitation and skills-based training, as well as economic empowerment of At-Risk-Youth in the country.