Ghana: It's All Not Over for You ... FA Boss Tells Starlets

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) President, Kurt E.S Okraku says the FA will ensure that current players of thenational U-17 team, the Black Starlets continue with their developmental agenda.

The Black Starlets suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso at the semi-finals stage of the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament on Tuesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Despite their splendid performance in the competition, Tuesday's defeat meant the end of the road for Ghana as far as winning the competition was concerned.

Having been kicked out, the Starlets will not qualify to the next African U-17 Championship to be staged in Algeria with the two finalists gaining qualification to the continental competition.

However, the GFA President who went to the team's dressing room immediately after the game, lauded the players for their performance and assured them of the GFA's support.

"We share in your pain. You gave it your all and you gave your best but we didn't get the result we all wanted". The developmental agenda of the GFA will continue with this group of players.

"This is one of the processes leading to your full development. You didn't get the favourable results today but your future looks bright and you will be good".

He added that: "This is not the end of the road. There are a lot of talents in this group and we will give you the support to blossom". "We appreciate what you have done. Your efforts and hard work will pay off one day", Mr Okraku intimated.

Ghana will play against Côte d'Ivoire in a third place play-off match tomorrow before the final match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso. -FA