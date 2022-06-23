Liberia: Wedol Launches Young Women Empowerment Program

Margibi County — The Women Education and Development Organization of Liberia or WEDOL, in partnership with Action Aid Liberia, has launched a young women empowerment program aimed at strengthening young women in peace-building processes and land tenure in Liberia.

The goal of the 18 months program is to promote young women's leadership in peace building and conflict mitigation for sustainable development.

It is being implemented by WEDOL and other organizations under the auspices of Action Aid Liberia, targeting Margibi, Bong, Gbarpolu and Sinoe counties, respectively.

WEDOL is directly responsible for Margibi, while Liberian Women Empowerment Network (LIWEN) will implement in Sinoe followed by Community Sustainable Development Organization (COSDO) in Gbarpolu and, Women and Children Development Association of Liberia (WOCDAL) in Bong County.

The launch of the exercise took place recently at the Kakata City Hall with representatives of Action Aid, community leaders, county authorities, youth, and young women, among others in attendance.

The Executive Director of WEDOL Madam Rosaline Cassell said, the program is targeting 3,530 (3000 females and 530 males) including 2,500 young women between ages 16 and 35, and 500 older women in the four counties plus at least 20,000 people indirectly through radio programmes and social media.

She said beneficiaries will be drawn from 20 communities across the four counties with Margibi focusing on five communities. Editing by Jonathan Browne