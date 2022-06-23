Liberia: NCHR Warns Against Rights Violations in Liberia

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) has warned security apparatus in Liberia against human rights violations.

INCHR Chairperson Cllr. T. Dempster Brown says Liberia's Human Rights record is questionable, urging security agencies to observe human rights in their lines of duty.

Cllr. Brown spoke here Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the start of a two-day security sector human rights training organized by the INCHR in collaboration with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Monrovia.

He notes that the training of security officers on basic guidelines for the protection of human rights is critical for the country.

He stresses that men and women in the security sector have significant role to play in protecting the rights of citizens while enforcing the laws.

The outspoken INCHR boss adds that as 2023 Presidential and General Elections draw near, security apparatus of the State has major tasks to execute in protecting human rights and maintaining stability.

Liberians are expected to go the poll in October next year.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Minister for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Justice, Meo Beyan says government has measures in place to address misconduct of security officers.

Minister Beyan assures that the Liberian government remains committed to protecting the rights of its citizens despite wrong attitudes of some security officers in the sector.

He continues that there is no country in the world that is hundred percent free of human rights violations with Liberia being no exception.

He says the Ministry of Justice does not approve any illegal group claiming to provide security for political parties during Tuesday's June 28 Senatorial By-election in Lofa County but notes that whenever competition is going on, these things happen.

" I challenge the public to report any human rights violation to the relevant authorities in the security sector and the appropriate actions [will be taken] against said individuals", he added.

The training brought together security officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, Executive Protection Service, Liberia Fire Service, Monrovia City Police, Armed Forces of Liberia, and the Liberia National Bar Association. Editing by Jonathan Browne