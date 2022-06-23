Liberia: MCSS, Lonestar Cell MTN & Csquared Launch G. W. Gibson Computer Lab

The Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) in collaboration with Liberia's leading GSM company LoneStar Cell MTN & CSquared Liberia Wednesday, 22 June 2022 launched a computer lab at the G. W Gibson High School in Monrovia.

The computer lab is intended to provide students of the public high school training in information technology and access to the internet to enhance their research capacity.

Making remarks at the program, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of LoneStar Cell MTN, Ali Fakih, expressed happiness about the initiative.

Fakih said his institution and CSquared made a commitment to ensure that G. W. Gibson High School has a computer lab and internet service that can help students through their education and take them to the higher height.

According to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, the facility will provide 733 students access to not only computer lab, but as well access to Internet.

He noted that this will help the students buy new ideas in the learning and teaching environment, encouraging them to make use of the opportunity.

"In spite of the COVID - 19, we never forget our commitment to you. We are going to provide high-speed internet service for your research activity to enhance your learning," Fakih said.

He added that IT training will be provided for faculty, teaching staff and students of the G. W. Gibson High School on how to use internet and take full advantage of the lab to help them achieve their dreams.

Also remarking during the program, Ms. Rochelle Bannerman, Country Lead at CSquared, said her institution is passionate about connectivity.

She said she was happy to be in partnership with LoneStar Cell MTN and the MCSS.

Ms. Bannerman narrated that CSquared is a broadband Internet service provider, and it has been active in the country [ever since].

"CSquared hopes to build a better, safer, faster and more connected environment," she said.

According to her, the company is also operating in other West African countries and other parts of Africa.

South African Ambassador near Monrovia, Professor Iqbal Jhazbhay, who also made brief remarks, described the initiative as a beautiful pathway to the world.

He told the gathering that the Embassy of South Africa will partner with LoneStar Cell MTN to launch a scholarship scheme that will benefit many Liberian youths.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, Boakai Fofana, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, commended LoneStar Cell MTN and CSquared for buttressing the efforts of the Government of Liberia through this initiative.

He said this happening at a time when every learning component of education is accessed through technology.

He recounted that during the Ebola pandemic, LoneStar Cell MTN also made many contributions to the fight against the virus.

Also remarking, Mr. Isaac Saye - Lakpoh Zawolo, Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System, thanked both companies, LoneStar Cell MTN and CSquared for demonstrating social corporate responsibility to the MCSS through the construction of the computer lab.

He said the MCSS is proud of the project, especially where the company promised to provide training for faculty, teaching staff and students.

"Thanks for demonstrating your corporate community partnership. This shows that our school should not exist in isolation. We are looking for an opportunity because our budget is constrained by salary," he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Mr. Moses Karnga, Principal of the G. W. Gibson High School, expressed gratitude to LoneStar Cell MTN & CSquared for the project.-Edited by Winston W. Parley