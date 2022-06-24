Nigeria: Warawa Primary Health Center - This Is What Happens When Government Steps Up

23 June 2022
Nigeria Health Watch (Abuja)
Blog By Nigeria Health Watch

Like every Primary Health Center (PHC), Warawa PHC in Warawa Local Government Area of Kano State exists to cater for the health needs of the residents of Warawa community and its environs. A few years ago, the entire PHC was renovated, courtesy of the Kano State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (KSCHMA) as a result, services are being dispensed with ease. "The improvement of the PHC came about as a result of the introduction of the KSCHMA of which Warawa PHC is a beneficiary," said Usman Muhammad, the officer in charge of the facility.

KSCHMA was established in 2016 by an act of the Kano State parliament with the aim of ensuring all residents of the state have access to quality and affordable healthcare services. According to Muhammad, through the monthly capitation of about two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) which the PHC receives from the Agency, they have been able to, not just provide health services to patients at a subsidised cost, but also procure the necessary medical equipment for the PHC and maintain it. "With the money, we built a borehole, connected the facility with electricity, repaired our delivery bed and bought lots of other equipment," he added.

While he praises the development, Muhammed lamented that the facility still lacks adequate manpower. "We need manpower in all ramifications of health services; midwives, community health extension workers, pharmacy technician", he said, adding that one of the two labor rooms in the PHC is also not functioning because it is not completed. This requires urgent attention as the facility receives numerous deliveries that one labor room is sometimes not enough.

Warawa PHC appears to be putting the funds received from KASCHMA to good use, but the facility could do even better if some of the resources are also used to improve the workforce, even on temporary basis.

We commend the efforts of KASCHMA and the Kano State government and hope that they will be emulated by other states. We also urge Warawa LGA and the Kano State government to complement their efforts by:

1. Recruiting and deploying more skilled health workers to the PHC.

2. Completing the construction of the second labor room and equipping it with the necessary equipment.

Read the original article on Nigeria Health Watch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nigeria Health Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X