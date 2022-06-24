Ghana: GJA Elections - Times Editor Takes Campaign Message to Volta Region

The Editor of the Ghanaian Times and GJA presidential aspirant, David Agbenu, yesterday took his campaign tour to the Volta Region to woo journalists there to vote for him in tomorrow's national executive elections.

Speaking earlier on Ghana Television (GTV) Breakfast show via phone yesterday in Accra, Mr Agbenu said making the association financially independent was one of his four-pillar agenda, which he would pursue when given the mandate tomorrow.

He said the association over the years had sought support in cash and kind from various organisations to organise its flagship programme, the GJA Annual Awards, to recognise journalists for their hard work.

According to him, it was time that "we generate our own resources to run the affairs of the association by employing various business strategies on a sustainable basis".

Explaining further, he said a team of financial strategists well-vexed in project proposal writing and resource mobilisation and funding would be put together to come up with smart project proposals that would get the desired funding, both locally and internationally.

He said under his leadership, the association would see to it that each of the regional capitals have their own press centres that would not only serve as a centre of activities for journalists, but also a multipurpose facility that would be available to the general public, thereby generating additional income for the association.

He said also that the safety of journalists from unprovoked attacks in their line of duty would be a non-negotiable item on his agenda, and his leadership would ensure that assault on media personnel would be an extremely expensive enterprise for anyone or a group of people to engage in.

An act of Parliament for a stiffer punishment for perpetrators, he said, would be sought through the use of a Private Member's Bill.

Mr Agbenu mentioned the other pillar as an insurance package for retired journalists which would help make their lives in retirement better.

During his visit on Tuesday to the Atinka Media Village, operators of Atinka TV and Radio Network, Mr Agbenu urged members there to take advantage of opportunities for personal development and progress in the professional field.

He tasked journalists to continually educate themselves, adding that "there are lots of grants, scholarships, and fellowships at your disposal if only you go for them".

Meanwhile, Mr Gayheart Mensah, an aspirant who was on the GTV Breakfast show as part of his campaign, asked for the mandate of the GJA presidency from journalists for him to transform the association into a vibrant organisation.

He expressed hope to succeed in all his plans for the GJA using his vast experience gained from working in the corporate world over the past two decades.