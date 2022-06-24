Gambia: Barrow Outlines Trade, Peace & Security As Top On Gambia's Bilateral Agenda

press release

State House, Banjul, 22nd June 2022: President Adama Barrow continued his diplomatic engagements on Wednesday, 22nd June, with the ambassadors from the Federal Republic of Somalia and Japan presenting their letters of credence to the Republic of The Gambia at the State House in Banjul.

In welcoming the Somalian Ambassador, H.E. Ambassador Mohamed Hussein Abukar, President Adama Barrow said the recent peaceful election in Somalia had rekindled hopes for peace and democracy in Somalia. On the bilateral relations with Somalia, the President noted the two countries should work together to promote trade and cement peace and stability through diplomacy. "We can use diplomacy to contribute to the peace and stability in the region," he said.

Presenting his credentials to the President, Ambassador Abukar said he is pleased to represent his country to The Gambia, noting that it's the first time for Somalia to have an ambassador in The Gambia. He stated that The Gambia and Somalia, despite being in separate regions on the continent, have a lot of commonalities, particularly in terms of culture and religion. He added that he would serve as a bridge to cement the relationship between the two countries.

Also receiving H.E. Izawa Osamu, the Ambassador of the Republic of Japan to The Gambia, President Barrow said Japan is "a reliable and supportive partner of The Gambia in many sectors." He cited Japan's provision of tractors and rice aid to The Gambia as examples. President Barrow assured Ambassador Osamu of The Gambia's commitment to more substantial bilateral relations and support of Japan at the multilateral level.

Following the presentation of his credentials to President Barrow, Ambassador Osamu said Japan remains committed to supporting The Gambia's development, peace and stability. Ambassador Osamu said Japan had been good friends with The Gambia for a long time, and this policy remains the same.