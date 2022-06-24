Gambia: Dibba Oil FC, Gunjur Utd Share Spoils in 2nd Tier

Dibba Oil FC and Gunjur United on Tuesday shared spoils in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League following their 1-1 draw in their week-25 outing played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

Dibba Oil FC slipped to Gunjur United 3-2 in the first round of the country's Second Tier campaign in January 2022 prior to their astonishing clash.

The duo came for the vital three points to increase their chances of gaining promotion to The Gambia Football Federation(GFF) Division One League next season but the match ended 1-1.

The draw moved Dibba Oil FC to 11th place on the Second Tier table with 33 points.

Dibba Oil FC will contend to win their remaining nine league outings to stay in the Second Division League for another season.

Gunjur United climbed to 8th place on the Second Division League table with 35 points after drawing with Dibba Oil FC.

The Coastal Town boys must win their remaining nine league fixtures to gain promotion to the country's Elite League next season following their dismal performance in their previous league matches.