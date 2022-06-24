Ghana: Man Accused of Murder Acquitted, Discharged

Bolgatanga — The Bolgatanga High Court One, on Wednesday acquitted and discharged Joseph Achonga Adabono, accused of the death of the boyfriend of his niece.

Adabono, 38, a mason, was accused of killing Isaac KabaAkansoba, during a misunderstanding in June 2019.

Accused pleaded he acted in self-defense and defense of provocation.

The court presided over by Justice Charles Adjei Wilson, who doubles as the Supervising High Court judge, said "Adabono, the selected jurors, having deliberated on the evidence and the direction of the law by the trial judge, have returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty of murder. You are acquitted and discharged".

Prosecuting, Lilian Buntugu, an Assistant State Attorney, told the court that the complainant, FaustinaAddah, was a mother of Akansoba (now deceased).

According to her, accused, resident of Navrongo, lived in the same vicinity with the complainant, and that, on 16th June, 2021, a misunderstanding ensued between accused and Akansoba (deceased).

Ms Buntugu said accused physically attacked Akansoba; rendering him unconscious.

Prosecution told the court, that Akansoba was rushed to the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo, but died upon arrival.

She said accused was arrested at his hideout in Fumbisi in the Builsa South District, on August 6, 2019.MsBuntugu said the body of the deceased had been buried after autopsy on it.

Patience Anyinah, a girlfriend of the deceased, testified in court that accused, who is her uncle,beat Akansoba in his house, until he became unconscious.

However, accused told the court that he had met Akansoba having sexual intercourse with his niece, (girlfriend of Akansoba) and when he confronted them, Akansobainsulted him.

Accused said: "I acted in self-defence by pushing him, and he accidentally hit the head against the wall, and died".

Counsel for accused, IssahakaTahiduLawal, prayed the court to dismiss the case for want of substantial evidence.