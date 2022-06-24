Ghana: Naana Opoku-Agyemang Visits Victims, Flood Scenes in C/R

Cape Coast — The 2020 Running Mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has visited some flood areas in Central Region to sympathise with victims.

The visit is as a result of discussion between former President John Mahama and herself to assess the impact of the weekend floods on the people, provide immediate support and assistance they can offer to victims and advise on the required spatial planning and development to curb disturbing situation.

According to the residents, the unusual flood was caused by spillover from Brimsu Dam by the Ghana Water Company Limited and some buildings and structures on the course of the river by some people believed to be of political influence.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang started her visit at Jukwa, where she met the chiefs and elders, moved with her team to the disaster scenes, that is, the bridge on the Surowi River which cut off the people from Twifo Praso- Cape Coast stretch, toured the Jukwa market and went to Zongo community to see some collapsed buildings.

She also visited the home of the Queen Mother of Denkyira Traditional Area, which was also heavily affected by the floods and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo -Abrim constituency where the flood destroyed15 canoes and fishing nets in both British Komenda and Dutch Komenda.

The flood drifted the canoes and hit them against the sea defence wall causing complete damage to them; however, the residents of most of the areas Prof. Opoku-Agyemang visited complained the relief items from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were inadequate. A typical example they mentioned was in Dutch Komenda where about 100 affected houses received two boxes of cooking oil, two boxes of mosquito coils, 30 students mattresses and 10 bags of 25kg of rice which the victims complained as woefully inadequate.

She finally visited some victims in Cape Coast South, London Bridge, Brofoyedur and Ekon where she received rousing welcome by the people, especially women who applauded her kind gesture and the special time spent with them and was hopeful the former president would make a follow-up visit to sympathise with them.