Senegalese Khaby Lame is Now the Official King of TikTok

Pixabay
(file photo).
24 June 2022
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Senegalese-born comedian Khaby Lame has officially become the most followed TikTok star in the world. The 22-year-old, who posts under the name @khaby.lame, has passed U.S. TikTok creator Charli D'Amelio who had held the top spot since 2020.

Lame now has more than 143.3 million followers compared to D'Amelio's 142.4 million.

According to Verge,  Lame, who's based in Italy, initially rose to fame  through his use of TikTok's duet and stitch features, reacting wordlessly to complicated and absurd "life hacks." He now primarily posts silent comedy skits, racking up millions of views and likes. His following began exploding last year, and in recent weeks, fans have launched efforts to push him to the top.

Lame joined the platform in 2020 after being laid off from his factory job.

Lame's iconic facial expressions and body language (his videos typically do not include dialog) have allowed his content to have worldwide appeal, and he's developed a specialty for reaction videos and spoofing absurd lifehacks, reports Variety.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X