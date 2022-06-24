Nigeria: Lawmaker Asks Court to Disqualify Kano APC Governorship Candidate

In the application, Mr Sharada is seeking the nullification of the APC governorship primary on the ground that the process contradicts the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

A lawmaker representing Kano Municipal in the House of Representatives, Sha'aban Sharada, on Thursday, asked a Federal High Court in Kano to disqualify the Kano State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna, over alleged violation of the Electoral Act 2022.

Mr Sharada, who is the chairman House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, was the only challenger in the Kano APC governorship primary last month. He scored only 30 votes while Mr Gawuna scored 2,289 votes.

The state chapter of APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined in the suit as co-defendants

The plaintiff raised concern over the conduct that allowed the political appointees of the state government to vote during the primary. He alleged that the action contradicted section 84 (13) of the electoral Act which disqualified their participation in the primary.

The Judge, Liman M. granted leave to two motions filed by the plaintiff, one of which was the permission to serve Mr Gawuna a notice of the suit by substituted means.

The plaintiff's lawyer alleged that Mr Gawuna deliberately refused to collect a notice of the suit when sent to him.

Mr Gawuna is the incumbent deputy governor of the state.

The court also granted the plaintiff an order of abridgement of the hearing from 30 days to 15 days to enable the court to expedite the process.

Subsequently, upon granting the orders, the court asked the defendants to file their appearances and enter defence in the suit within 15 days.

The parties are expected to agree on a date for a hearing on the substantive argument.