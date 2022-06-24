Liberia: Sensational Liberian Musician Stunna Announces Three-Months Tour to America Beginning July

Monrovia — Liberia's RNB, Afropop and Afrobeat artist Lourell Andymark George alias Stunna has disclosed that he is expected to travel to America in July on a three-month tour to America; adding his tour to America will be used as an opportunity to push Liberian music in abroad.

Stunna is a Liberian RNB singer, Afropop and Afrobeat artist and songwriter whose talents are a breath of fresh air to Liberian Stardom. He was born in Monrovia, Liberia and started his career with Swag District recording music in his late teens when he released his first played song, "Zoko Love" featuring his former label mate, A Raw.

The Liberian star on Wednesday disclosed to FrontPage-Africa that he, along with three members of his Afrique Entertainment Group (AEG) are expected to depart Liberia for the United States of America on his much excited tour.

He said his tour which is tagged 'Daddy is coming"' is expected to kick off in July and expected to visit Fargo, Minnesota, Miami, Arizona, Rhode Island, Washington DC, Atlanta and Iowa.

According to him, his tour which is being sponsored by his promoters and fan based in America will provide him the opportunity to push Liberian music outside of Liberia and as well connect with his fans and family in America.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage-Africa on Wednesday, the Liberian star used the occasioned to call on all Liberians based in America to turn out in their numbers to support Liberian music to the fullest.

"My primary goal while in America is to meet and interact with my fans and family and as well perform as they have always wanted me to perform live and I'm fully set and ready to do just that," he said.

The RNB hit-maker is a leading member of CEO Pumpaye Afrique Entertainment Group (AEG), a record label that has been doing extremely well in branding and shifting the perspective of Liberian music to an international level.

Stunna has been one of Liberia's trending musicians, and has won several accolades such as: RNB Artist of the Year 2018 (Tunes Liberia), MLMA Afropop Artist of the year 2020, and MLMA Video of the year 2021 and has released several hit songs such as 'baby o', Mr. Right', and 'For Life'.