Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Holds Talks With Swedish Counterpart in Stockholm

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister, H.E Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., held talks recently in Stockholm with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Her Excellency Madam Ann Linde, on the sidelines of the Stockholm+50 Conference.

Foreign Minister Linde warmly welcomed Foreign Minister Kemayah to Sweden, and to the Climate International Meeting Stockhom+50, expressing thanks and appreciation to Foreign Minister Kemayah for the close cooperation during his time as Liberia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

The Swedish Foreign Minister also welcomed Liberia's intention to re-open its Embassy in Stockholm, stressing that a Permanent Diplomatic presence of Liberia in Stockholm would be another positive step for Swedish-Liberian relations.

Foreign Minister Linde used the occasion to appreciate Liberia for signing the global agreement to end plastic pollution, adding that this is an important step to save the oceans and ecosystems.

Foreign Minister Linde further expressed strong appreciation of the firm position of Liberia in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It is indeed a time when countries need to work together for peace, democracy and respect for the United Nations Charter", Foreign Minister Linde averred.

On the issue of women participation in politics, Foreign Minister Linde warmly welcomed Foreign Minister Kemayah's interest and commitment to work towards Liberia adopting a Feminist Foreign Policy, becoming the First African nation to adopt this policy; particularly, considering that His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia is Liberia's Feminist-In-Chief, and expressed that Sweden strongly supports this effort, and is ready to support on a technical level.

For his part, Foreign Minister Kemayah informed Foreign Minister Linde of the strong commitment of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and the Government of Liberia in strengthening Women Political Participation.

Foreign Minister Kemayah stressed that in the Honourable Liberian Senate, there is now a proposal for a mandatory Minimum 30% Quota for Women Candidates by all Political Parties in Liberia for the participation of said Parties in any National Election in Liberia, adding that the proposal was earlier passed by the Honourable Liberian House of Representatives, and thereafter, sent to the Honourable Liberian Senate for concurrence.

The Dean of the Cabinet further informed Foreign Minister Linde that the Ruling Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has however decided on a Minimum 40% Quota for Women Candidates, which Foreign Minister Kemayah emphasized is a strong evidence of the commitment of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and Standard Bearer of the Ruling Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) as Liberia's Feminist -In-Chief to comprehensive Women Empowerment.

The Liberian top Diplomat expressed strong interest and political commitment to support a process to adopt a Feminist Foreign Policy, and requested support from the Government of Sweden in developing an action plan and roadmap to actualize it.

Foreign Minister Kemayah proposed a collaboration and partnership with the Government of Sweden through the Swedish Embassy in Monrovia, and then follow-up with a Bilateral Agreement between the Governments of Liberia and Sweden; to be signed by Foreign Minister Kemayah and Foreign Minister Linde; respectively to confirm this collaboration and partnership once the two Governments agree.

Foreign Minister Kemayah also mentioned the youth of Liberia, who he said constitutes the majority of the population of Liberia, stating that it is important for support to address livelihood challenges, education and enable opportunities for the Liberian youth to contribute to the society.

Foreign Minister Kemayah indicated that he visited the property in Danderyd, Stockholm, Sweden which is owned by the Government and People of Liberia.

Foreign Minister Kemayah stressed that the Property constitutes a very useful resource in regard to the plans of re-opening Liberia's Embassy in Stockholm.

"The property is however not in a good condition, and needs refurbishment after being abandoned for many years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will make efforts to assess the situation and explore different options regarding the property; excluding the option of selling the Property, and would appreciate support from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign affairs in this regard", Minister Kemayah noted.

Foreign Minister Kemayah repeatedly stressed that as Foreign Minister, he does not, and will not support any proposal to sell any Property belonging to the Government and People of Liberia.

Foreign Minister Kemayah expressed strong appreciation for the commitment by Sweden as Chair of the Liberia Configuration of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission. Both the current Chair, Her Excellency Madam Anna-Karin Eneström, Sweden's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, and the previous Chair, His Excellency Mr. Olof Skoog, now Head of the European Union Delegation to the United Nations in New York have shown strong commitments and contributed to supporting the peace building process in Liberia.

Foreign Minister Kemayah informed Foreign Minister Linde that Liberia is set for His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia to formally assume the Chairmanship of the Mano River Union (MRU) at the pending Summit of the Mano River Union later this year.

Foreign Minister Kemayah further informed Foreign Minister Linde that pursuant to the vision, directive, strategic guidance and unwavering desire and commitment of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia for the promotion, strengthening and sustenance of peace, security, stability and democracy in the Republic of Liberia and the Mano River Basin, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, in collaboration with the Mano River Union, convened the Mano River Union Diplomatic, Peace, Security and Democracy Conference at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, Republic of Liberia in November last year (2021) on the Political Situation in the Republic of Guinea and Sustaining Peace, Security, Stability and Democracy in the Mano River Union. The Government of Liberia under the astute Leadership of His Excellency President Weah regards the Mano River Union as an important mechanism for the promotion and sustenance of peace, security, stability and democracy in the region, which complements the ECOWAS mandate. There is a need for support, both technical, programme and logistical.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding Sweden-Liberia relations, both Foreign Ministers Kemayah and Linde emphasized the strong and close partnership and bilateral relations between Liberia and Sweden, and it was agreed to continue the cooperation regarding support for sustaining peace, democracy, and human rights, climate, and sustainable development.

At the end of the meeting, Foreign Minister Kemayah and Foreign Minister Linde further agreed that special attention will be focused on Feminist Foreign Policy and Cooperation to develop an action plan and roadmap for Liberia to work towards adopting this as the First Country in Africa; especially considering that His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia is Liberia's Feminist-In-Chief.