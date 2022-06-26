Nigeria: Certificate or No Certificate, Tinubu is Nigeria's Next President - MC Oluomo

The Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, says with or without certificate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is Nigeria's next President.

He said this while reacting to the alleged certificate scandal of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust had reported how Tinubu told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his school certificates were stolen by unknown persons during the military rule.

The former governor of Lagos stated this in an affidavit submitted to INEC as part of his eligibility filings for the 2023 presidential elections.

In the documents released on Friday, Tinubu left the columns for his primary and secondary education unmarked.

Tinubu, however, noted that he obtained a degree in business and administration in 1979 at the Chicago State University.

This had created a controversy, particularly on social media. Weighing in on the issue, MC Oluomo, who is an ally of Tinubu, tweeted, "Certificate or No Certificate, Asiwaju is the next President of Nigeria. Who certificate help."