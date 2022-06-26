Nigeria: 2023 - Don't Sell Your Votes, EU Urges Youths

The European Union has urged Nigerian youths to avoid selling their votes to enable them vote in the 2023 general elections.

The Ambassador of the European Union in Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Ms. Samuela Isopi, made the call yesterday during the Youth Vote Count concert held at the old parade ground, Abuja.

Isopi assured Nigerians that their votes would count and make a difference, saying Nigerian youths have the power to drive positive change.

"This is the start of a great change, we can feel the energy. Nigerians are mobilising and they are feeling that this time they are ready to be drivers of change.

"You have the power to drive positive change, get your PVC and use it. Your votes will count and make a difference. Don't give up your power, don't sell your votes because if you sell your votes, you sell your future.

"Go out and challenge your leaders and stand for your values. This is the way to build democracy, to have better governance, and a better Nigeria. The EU will stand by you and all Nigerians to make Nigeria's democracy stronger," she said.