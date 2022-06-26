Nigeria: 2023 - Don't Sell Your Votes, EU Urges Youths

26 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

The European Union has urged Nigerian youths to avoid selling their votes to enable them vote in the 2023 general elections.

The Ambassador of the European Union in Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Ms. Samuela Isopi, made the call yesterday during the Youth Vote Count concert held at the old parade ground, Abuja.

Isopi assured Nigerians that their votes would count and make a difference, saying Nigerian youths have the power to drive positive change.

"This is the start of a great change, we can feel the energy. Nigerians are mobilising and they are feeling that this time they are ready to be drivers of change.

"You have the power to drive positive change, get your PVC and use it. Your votes will count and make a difference. Don't give up your power, don't sell your votes because if you sell your votes, you sell your future.

"Go out and challenge your leaders and stand for your values. This is the way to build democracy, to have better governance, and a better Nigeria. The EU will stand by you and all Nigerians to make Nigeria's democracy stronger," she said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X