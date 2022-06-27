Nigeria: Birth Certificate of Ekweremadu's 'Kidney Donor' Shows He's 21 Not 15 - Immigration

26 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Ukpo Nwamini David, the kidney donor in the trial of Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, is actually 21 years old not 15, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said.

Amos Okpu, the NIS spokesperson, Amos Okay made this known in a statement on Sunday.

On Thursday, the London Metropolitan Police arrested and charged Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, to court for allegedly bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The police said the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Ekweremadu and his wife were subsequently remanded in custody until July 7 pending further investigation.

According to Okpu, the birth certificate and national identity number (NIN) slip presented by Ukpo during international passport registration shows that he is 21 years old.

