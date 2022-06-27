Ghana Music a Disgrace to the World - Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian reggae-dancehall music star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., fondly known as Shatta Wale has slammed the Ghanaian music industry.

The singer who is often known to rant about the Ghanaian music industry once again took to his verified Twitter account stating that 'Ghana music itself is a disgrace to the world'.

He further revealed that the 'internet made him' and he is proud of it. He tweeted, "Everyday Ghanaians have new artiste who is bigger than Jay Z, foolish country with foolish entertainment ppl...

"Mek you ppl sit der and don't follow the time. Internet made me and am proud to say this.. Ghana music itself is a disgrace to the world ..Foolish talks." (sic).

While still ranting, the singer further told his colleagues that they are all on the wrong path while he is the only artiste in the Ghanaian music industry on the right path.

He said, "Am not ur normal musician for you to tell me things the you feel is right, All of you in this foolish shit industry are on the wrong path, I am the only one on the right path .. Start learning cuz your head is big enough for common sense.. Foolish boys on Twitter... "(sic)

In a recent interview, his colleague, Ghanian rapper and songwriter, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie said that although he has a good relationship with his counterpart Shatta Wale, the latter insults him for no apparent reason.

The rap artiste further noted that he has lost count of the number of times Shatta Wale has attacked him verbally. Sarkodie made this known when he appeared on 'Podcast and Chill with MACG' in South Africa.

The legendary Ghanaian rap artiste said, "I have even lost count because my brother Shatta Wale is crazy. He just wakes up and something will happen. I have lost count of what exactly happened, he has done a lot."

Born on October 17, the 38-year-old singer is best known for his hit songs like; Dancehall King, My level and We taking over.

However, one of his most notable works is the artiste's collaboration with global superstar singer, Beyonce which also features Major Lazer on the track, Already, of the Grammy award-winning songstress' album, Black is King.