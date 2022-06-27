Liberia Regains Its Membership Status to the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission

Monrovia — Liberia has regained its membership status as Cooperating Non- Contracting Party (CNCP) to the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) which enables Liberia's flagged vessels to operate within its ocean space.

This commission is one of the five Regional Fisheries Management bodies that Liberia is a member so as to promote good governance.

Liberia as a Flag, Coastal and Port State must ensure that it has active status with these regional ocean & fisheries management bodies, to expand operations beyond its national jurisdiction.

Moreover, with an active membership status both flagged fishing vessels and transshipment vessels (refrigerator cargo vessels) will have unhindered access to their ports and sea in order to promote economic trade.

The objective of the organization is to promote cooperation among the Contracting Parties (Members) and Cooperating Non-Contracting Parties of the IOTC with a view to ensuring, through appropriate management, the conservation and optimum utilization of stocks (fish) covered by the organization's establishing Agreement and encouraging sustainable development of fisheries based on such stocks.

It can be recalled on May 8-20, 2022, Liberia participated in the IOTC 19th session of the Compliance Committee meetings and the 26th session of the Commission's Annual meeting as part of the Commission's Rules and Regulations for membership status.