Liberia: Urey to Lofaians - Don't Allow the Presidency Slips Your Hands

Opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) political leader Mr. Benoni W. Urey has cautioned the people of Lofa County not to allow the presidency to slip their hands, in rallying support for their kinsman Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

"Do not allow the Presidency slip off your hands because this is the time for Lofa to produce their own president," said Mr. Urey when Mr. Boakai broke grounds for a palava hut in a densely populated town of Kendobengu, Foya, Lofa County over the weekend.

Liberia's immediate past vice president and son of Lofa County, Mr. Boakai, is among several opposition leaders seeking to battle incumbent President George Manneh Weah for the presidency in 2023.

Currently, Mr. Boakai is leading his Unity Party and its allies in the opposition community in rallying support for their candidate in Lofa's Senatorial by-election ahead of the polls due this Tuesday.

One of his strong allies, Mr. Urey told a campaign in Lofa that this is the time for Lofa to produce a president, and it should start with the Tuesday, 28 June 2022 senatorial by-election in the county.

Mr. Urey claimed that it's proven beyond all reasonable doubt that Lofa will produce the next president.

He challenged the people of Lofa to, therefore, do all it takes to fight for what is rightfully theirs.

"However, this is something which has to start with the upcoming by-election on Tuesday, June 28 in the county," Mr. Urey challenged the locals.

"I want to assure you all that we are behind your son, uncle, brother, and father until he achieves this, and nobody can stop this," he added.

"We will make sure that he is elected president of Liberia before we stop and we are here to guide him," Mr. Urey noted.

For his part, former Vice President Boakai thanked the huge crowd for the warm welcome.

Aligning his statement to the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, Mr. Boakai reminded his kinsmen that there is time for everything.

He used the meeting to encourage his supporters to vote for the Unity Party candidate Mr. Galakpai Kortimai, who he said is the choice of the party.

In a brief remark, Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah called on the citizens of Lofa county not to allow his colleague, Representative Thomas Fallah of Montserrado District #5 to fool them with 'illegal monies.'

Kolubah said it would be a mistake to allow Fallah whom he alleged is a 'foreigner' to control the people of Lofa on who to vote for.

"We are here to prove to the world that Lofa County [is] for Lofa People. We are saying this to say there is one man passing around calling himself Thomas Fallah claiming to be from Lofa," said Mr. Kolubah.