Ghana: Evelyn Andoh,63, Wins Gold At WOFAGRIC Awards

Takoradi — A 63 -year old farmer from Sefwi Akutuase in the Western North Region, Evelyn Andoh, emerged the ultimate winner of Gold in the Soil Award at the 4th Women in Food and Agricultural Leadership Training Forum (WOFAGRIC) held in Takoradi in the Western Region, on Thursday

Organised by Agrihouse Foundation and partners, the event, over the last three years, had celebrated the excellence of women along the agriculture value chain in Ghana, from production through processing, branding and marketing.

For her prize, Evelyn received a tricyle, three knapsack sprayers, 20 boxes of fertiliser, six Wellington boots, lamps, maize packs, weedicide, a plaque and a certificate.

In other categories, Esi Akyere took the passion for farm award, Matcom Company, she- Innovates award, Mary Perpetua Kwakuyi, climate smart women project award, Eva Adu, outstanding woman in extension services award, Rosemond Afua Afful, Star Woman Agripreneur Award, Ekua Badu, Royal Agro award, and Abena Asantewaa, Diamond in the rough award.

Edna Ama Mensah also grabbed the feed-to-food award, Marian Ofori Twumasi, the change champion award, Rev. Georgina Filson for the lady of the region export award, Canada, development partner award, while Monica Nwiah took the Princess Carla award.

Executive Director of Agrihouse, Nana Akyaa Akosa, said the Gold in Soil Awards received strong seven nominations, including two women farmers with disabilities.

More importantly, Ms Akosa said the agribusiness of the woman farmer should be making recognisable impacts on her community.

Last year, she reported that Madam Portia Asumda from Zangeyire in the Upper East Region, who had been farming for the past eight years, won the Gold in the Soil award, adding "She is into shea processing and crop production and rearing livestock".

Ms Akosa said "Selection of award winners took a team from Agrihouse to 23 districts in both the Western and Western North Regions for the past three weeks and focused on 45 women farmers and 17 with disabilities, who are making waves, standing out and supporting to grow and position sustainable farming. The team witnessed exciting and captivating scenes on the farms."

Deputy Minister of Agriculture ( Crops),Yaw Frimpong Addo, appreciated the outstanding achievements of Madam Andoh, who produced along the entire value chain from production to processing, branding and marketing.

Mr Addo added "You are a winner because you have done what we called complementary services for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. We have made every achievement in the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme with a woman, they are the smallholder farmers in Ghana, smallholder farmers, constituting about 80 percent of the farming population."

Congratulating women farmers with disabilities, he thanked Agrihouse Foundation and partners for the wonderful job and that "You have ensured that your challenges do not limit your potential."