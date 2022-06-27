Ghana: Professor Ameyawekumfi Outlines His Vision for NPP

A national chairman aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor AmeyawEkumfi,has reiterated his commitment to institute a welfare scheme for the party once elected.

He said he had plans for both serving and retired serving officers of the party which would help improve their welfare and also motivate them to die a little for the party.

Professor Ekumfidisclosed this in Takoradi where he interacted with section of delegates as part of his tour of the region.

The former Minister of Education used the occasion to outline his vision which is premised on the three main pillars of Unity, Discipline and Commitment to the delegates.

Hetherefore called on delegates to vote himto enable him come and implement his plans for the good of all.

The delegates pledged theirsupport to Professor Ekumfi and assured him of voting massively for him come July 17.

The Western Regional Vice Chairman of the party, MrBuadu, noted that 15 executives in the region have pledged to votefor him as the national chairman so he could come and unite the party.

He also asked the delegates in the region to wholeheartedly vote for the professor to win the 2024 elections in order to break the eight.