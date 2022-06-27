Ghana: NPP Aspirants Ballot for Positions Today

All is set for the balloting for position of the national executive election of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) today.

In all 49 aspirants contesting for different positions in the national executive or their accredited representatives are expected to participate in the balloting processes.

The balloting is to help determine how each aspirant will be positioned on the ballot paper for the elections scheduled for July 17.

Among the positions being contested are; the National Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women'sOrganiser and the NASARA Coordinator slots.

Mr Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, Joseph AyikoiOtoo, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi, Stephen AyesuNtim, George Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Akwasi Osei Adjei, Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh and Sammy Crabbe will be contesting for the chairmanship position.

For the vice chairmanship slots, Rita Asobayire, Ken-WuudNuworsu, KistonAkomengKissi, Derek KwakuNkansah, Michael Omari Wadie, McJewels Annan, Ismael Yahuza, Dankwa Smith Buttey, Edmund Peprah and AlhajiMasawudu Osman will be fleshing out for that slot.

Contesting for the general secretary slot are; the incumbent, Mr John Boadu, IddrisuMusah, Justin KoduaFrimpong, Frederick OpareAnsah, Charles Bissue and Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh.

Six persons including; Henry Nana Boakye, Daniel NiiKwartei Titus-Glover, Eric AmoakoTwum, Bright Essilfie-Kumi, Seth Adu-Adjei and Nana OwusuFordjour will be battling for the national organiser position.

Also, Eileen Mary PoschOduro, Collins Nuamah, Dr Charles Dwamena and YussifTedam will be contesting for the national treasurer slot.

While the youth organiser position is being contested by Abanga Fusani Yakubu, Salam Mohammed Mustapha, Prince Kamal Gumah and Michael Osei Boateng.

Madam Kate Gyamfua, the incumbent, Ellen AmaDaaku and HajiaSawudatu Saeed will be battling out for the women's organiser position.

For the Nasara Coordinator slot, Abdul Aziz Haurna Futa, the incumbent will flesh it out with Issaka Muaza Kunata, Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Abdul Rahman Diallo Haruna Ismael and HarunaMaiga.

A statement issued by the party in Accra on June, 23 and signed by the secretary to the National Elections Committee, Mr Evans Nimako,said the Electoral Commission of Ghana would supervise the balloting process.