Ghana: Seek Medical Attention for Allergic Reactions - Dr Dei-Adomakoh

The Head of Hematology at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) Accra, Dr Yvonne Dei-Adomakoh, has appealed to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to intensify its education on the need for the public to seek medical attention anytime they experience allergies after consuming certain meal, medication and among others.

She observed that most Ghanaians did not pay attention to allergic reactions which normally complicate their health conditions, and afterwards leads them to experience difficulties in breathing, body rashes, sneezing and not limited to coughing.

Dr Dei-Adomakoh who made this remark last week Thursday at the opening of the Omni Diagnostic ultra modern General Laboratory in Accra, said especially during the harmattan season people become allergic to lot of things in the air.

"So when you feel unwell after being exposed to things like soap, flowers or food that you have eaten, you must seek medical advice," she said.

She added that most Ghanaians did not also know their blood group or sickling status which was another major challenge that complicated the health conditions of the public, stressing that the country needed more genetic counselors to actually help in these areas.

"Currently we do not have genetic counselors but rather there is a West African Genetic Center that have been set up at the University of Ghana, Legon. Their aim is to train Genetic Counselors for the country," Dr Dei-Adomakoh said.

She said there were many remote areas without health facility or laboratories, which the government needed to encourage the private health institutions to provide health delivery in these areas with flexible tax payment opportunities to cushion their operations.

The Managing Director (MD) of Omni Diagnostics Laboratory, Mrs Pamela Zormelo, said the hallmark of the institution was to respond to the needs of customers with speed, efficiency and reliable results.

She said the main goals at Omni Diagnostics was ensure customers experience good services, comparable to anywhere in the world.

"Now that the new Omni Diagnostics Medical Laboratory have been opened at Labone, all allergy issues can be tested here in the country, " Mrs Zormelo said.