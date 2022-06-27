Nigeria: Obi Cubana Develops Smart Homes, Golf Resort On 89.6ha Land

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Casa Cubana Homes, Mr Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has ventured into real estate with the vision to develop smart homes and a golf resort on 89.6 hectares of land in Abuja.

The estate, christened New Dawn & Casa Cubana Lifestyle City & Golf Resort, located in Kukwaba, off Jabi-Airport Road junction, will be developed in partnership with New Dawn Lifestyle Limited.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project in Abuja, the billionaire entertainment entrepreneur, said his vision is to build a safe, secure and all-inclusive architectural phenomenon that will not only redefine luxury living but also serve as an embodiment of fast-changing lifestyle.

"The need to constantly innovate in a world such as ours cannot be over-emphasized. It is for this reason that we at Casa Cubana, a reputable luxury real estate development company that has made its mark in the development of top-notch properties, have decided to partner with New Dawn Golf and Resorts to deliver this state-of-the-art facility that our esteemed stakeholders can be proud of," he said.

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, Mr Achema Stephen Akpa, said the changing dynamics of work and lifestyle determine the kinds of houses people live in and the spaces they utilize hence the need to provide property that will meet the demands of modern lifestyle.

He said: "More than ever, it is important that our houses not only accommodate us but suit our working lifestyle and complement our changing routines.

"We envisage a community of vibrant investors who are enthusiastic about quality living and technology, and therefore, we fashioned our ideas and architectural concepts to appeal to that."

He added that the golf course and resort would provide rest and recreation to the residents of the smart city.

"Today, it is fitting that we break the ground for a lodestar project that will become a pacesetter in the Nigerian real estate industry and an epitome of luxury, comfort and recreation," he added.