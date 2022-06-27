Nigeria: APC Stakeholders Want Zulum As Tinubu's Running Mate

27 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

A leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders from the north, Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina has said according to the survey conducted by the group only Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State can ensure easy success for the APC in the north as running mate to Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Katsina told a news conference in Minna yesterday that though the people of Borno State will not want him to go now that he is doing a good job for the state, serving Nigeria as a whole is better.

"Our concern is how APC can retain power after 2023 general elections. Winning the primary election is one victory and winning the general election is another critical victory. Our survey has clearly shown Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State is one man who has succeeded in getting the trust of the majority of the electorates across Northern Nigeria today.

"We have randomly sampled the opinion of voters across 19 Northern States; with the present challenges of having PDP presidential candidates from the north, who can pull out voters that can give APC victory? The answer remains Governor Zulum," Katsina added.

He said the priority is winning 2023 elections but a distinguished personality who is respected, accepted, trusted and has the capacity to produce Northern Nigeria votes must be presented and that only Zulum possesses the qualities.

The leader of the group said as a matter of urgency all party members must stand strong and work for the party to be victorious in 2023 general election.

