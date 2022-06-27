Nigeria: Tinubu Travels to France

Mr Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of the ruling APC on June 8.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has travelled to France.

Tunde Rahman, the spokesperson to Mr Tinubu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Mr Tinubu left the country on Monday for an "important meeting".

The statement said the APC candidate will be back to the country shortly.

On June 8, Mr Tinubu emerged the Presidential candidate of APC for the February 25, 2023 election at the party's presidential primaries/national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The former governor of Lagos State is yet to sort out the issue of his running mate. Currently, Kabir Masari is the running mate in 'place holding' capacity.

The issue of running mate is expected to be resolved before July 15.

Aside from the running mate issue, Mr Tinubu is also facing questions on his academic qualifications and health.

The former governor returned from a three-month medical trip to London last October. Early this year, he travelled to London but returned to Nigeria after about eight days.

In the forms he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Tinubu left the sections for primary and secondary schools blank.