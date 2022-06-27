Nigeria: Tinubu Travels to France

27 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Mr Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of the ruling APC on June 8.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has travelled to France.

Tunde Rahman, the spokesperson to Mr Tinubu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Mr Tinubu left the country on Monday for an "important meeting".

The statement said the APC candidate will be back to the country shortly.

On June 8, Mr Tinubu emerged the Presidential candidate of APC for the February 25, 2023 election at the party's presidential primaries/national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The former governor of Lagos State is yet to sort out the issue of his running mate. Currently, Kabir Masari is the running mate in 'place holding' capacity.

The issue of running mate is expected to be resolved before July 15.

Aside from the running mate issue, Mr Tinubu is also facing questions on his academic qualifications and health.

The former governor returned from a three-month medical trip to London last October. Early this year, he travelled to London but returned to Nigeria after about eight days.

In the forms he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Tinubu left the sections for primary and secondary schools blank.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X