Gambia: NPP Cleans Banjul

Militants of the National People's Party (NPP) led by President Adama Barrow on Saturday 25 June embarked on cleansing exercise around the city of Banjul.

The cleansing exercise was aimed to keep the city clean in order to complement the government's effort.

Speaking at the cleansing exercise, President Barrow said his counterparts in other countries do similar exercise, while urging to keep the environment clean.

The Gambian leader promised that such exercise would continue across the country in near future.

Seedy S.K. Njie, the deputy spokesperson of NPP, said their intention of such exercise would be extended to all the regions across the country.

Mass Axi Gaye, a resident of Banjul appealled to the government and City Council to continue the cleansing exercise for the well-being of Gambians and the betterment of the country.

Ahmad Lamin Samateh, the minister of Health said cleaning the environment is a necessity as most sicknesses are caused by unhealthy environment.