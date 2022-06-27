Gambia: Barrow Appoints New Minister of Communication And Digital Economy

27 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
press release

State House, Banjul, 24thJune 2022: The General Public is hereby informed that His Excellency President Adama Barrow in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has appointed Mr Ousman A. Bah as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, effective Friday, 24th June 2022.

Until his appointment, Mr. Bah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Institute of Hardware Technology (IIHT) Gambia Limited.

Mr. Bah has over 20 years of corporate work experience at the Executive level in the Telecommunications and Fin-Tech industries. He served in Managerial and Executive positions and became Division Executive Leader of Heartland Payment Systems, Managing Director of Pure Energies, and Vice President of Bank of America Small Business.

Mr. Bah holds a BS in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix, in 2004, an MSc in Systems and Networking Management, and an MBA in Business Administration from the Golden Gate University of California.

