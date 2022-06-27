Ghana: Juliana Arkoh Targets Gold ... At 2022 New Zealand Commonwealth Championships

Ghana's famed powerlifter Juliana Arkoh has set her sights on another gold-spinning adventure in the 2022 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Auckland, New Zealand.

To be able to achieve that feat, the 24-year-old hardworking athlete has decided to embark on a strenuous training regimen in two weeks, hoping to shape up and be in fine fettle for the one-week event.

In a chat with the Times Sports at the weekend, Ms Arkoh said she was always motivated to go beyond the distance "anytime I represent Ghana."

"Seeing the Ghana flag gives me additional adrenaline to perform and make the nation proud, and I can only hope for the best when the time comes."

Arkoh put up a superlative performance to win four gold medals for Ghana at the 8th Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Canada, 2019.

That incredible output was rewarded last month by her church - the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), whose Chairman General Apostle George Yeboah on behalf of the church, gave MsArkoh a cash prize of GH¢10,000.

The Akwapim-Abiriw multi-gold medalist is currently pursuing a degree programme in Sociology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Auckland Commonwealth Championship is expected to be held from November 27-December 4, 2022, at the Eden Park, Reimers Avenue, Kingsland, Auckland 1024.

According a statement by the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF), the Championship will be organised under strict COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Additionally, the Commonwealth Federation would be expected to follow the Covid rules and regulations of the government from the host country (New Zealand).

"All participants must follow the rules of the IPF Covid precautions and the rules and regulations of the New Zealand Government," the statement added, stressing that "failure to do so, will cause a disqualification and exclusion from the championship."