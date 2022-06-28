Nigeria: Again, BBNaija Star, Mike Edward Emerges Nigerian High Jump Champion

27 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adedamola Quasim

Big Brother Naija star and professional athlete, Mike Edwards, has emerged as the Nigerian high jump champion after representing Nigeria at the Commonwealth games.

Mike Edwards, who started his athletic career representing Great Britain in significant tournaments, later retired and moved on to participate in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The 32-year-old star made his mark at the 2022 National trials, which was organized by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN. The competition was held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Edwards took to his verified Instagram account to celebrate his victory where he posted a picture of himself during the competition with the caption; "TWO TIME NIGERIAN NATIONAL CHAMPION #AndStillJOB FINISHED. SB: 2.20m road back to Commonwealth Games."

The reality TV star, who emerged as the Nigerian high jump champion once, later reclaimed his title after scaling an overall best of 2.20m.

