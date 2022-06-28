South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 28, 2022

Cape Town —

Health Dept to Challenge Ruling on Where Doctors Work

The high court in Pretoria has overturned the health department's control of where doctors work, declaring the National Health Act's issuing of "certificates of need" to healthcare establishments, unconstitutional and invalid. The department says it will challenge the ruling which will have a direct bearing on the government's National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, which is the pipeline.

No Clarity Yet on East London Tavern Tragedy

Despite several eye witness accounts, there are still no official answers on the cause of death of 21 young people - between 13 and 20 years - at the East London's Enyobeni tavern. At the time of the tragedy the local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries. The youngsters were reportedly attending an end of the exam party. Police has said that the owner of the tavern, Siyakhangela Ndevu, may face charges.

Beware July - Another Petrol, Interest Rate Hike On the Way

There is no reprieve for South African consumers as the price of petrol is set to increase sharply again in July - reportedly by R1.75 per litre more. The Reserve Bank is reportedly looking at another interest rate hike in an endeavour to curb rising inflation. The government is being urged to extend the R1.50 fuel levy reprieve to assist citizens already overburdened by rising food and transport costs.