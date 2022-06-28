Ghana: Hearts of Oak Win 12th Ghana FA Cup

Giants Hearts of Oak were crowned winners of the 2021/22 Ghana FA Cup after staging a comeback to beat Bechem United at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Phobians overturned a 1-0 deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over Bechem in Kumasi on Sunday to clinch a record extending 12th FA Cup triumph and a second title on the trot.

The Hunters got their noses in front in the match with Emmanuel Avornyo opening the scoring in the 45th minute after pouncing on rebound to slot home.

Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi failed to deal with a shot from Augustine Okrah allowing Avornyo to steal in from the back to hammer home.

Hearts drew level moments later with Caleb Amankwah scoring with a stupendous volley as he connected a Samuel Inkoom cross from the right.

Former Ghana U20 captain Daniel Barnieh netted the winning goal on the hour mark after he beautifully put the ball past goalkeeper Abdulai Iddrisu following an intelligent pass from Gladson Awako.

Bechem finished the game with ten men after starman Okrah was given the marching orders in the 64th minute for headbutting one of the assistant referees.

Former Ghana superstar midfielder Sulley Muntari was introduced into the game in the dying embers of the match to enable him his second laurel in the Rainbow colours since joining Hearts.

The Accra-based side claim a ticket to participate in next season's TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

They won the inaugural edition of the continental competition in 2004 beating bitter rivals Asante Kotoko in the final.